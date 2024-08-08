Physician Dr. Laura Gabayan Announces“Common Wisdom” Book Give-Away For Happiness Happens Month On Aug 8-9, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Laura GabayanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In sync with Happiness Happens Day (Aug 8) and Month (August), Physician, Researcher, Scientist and Number 1 Bestselling Author Dr. Laura Gabayan announces that she is giving away her new book,“Common Wisdom : 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (Kindle eBook version), on Amazon for 48 hours, starting Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 12am through Friday, August 9, 2024, at 11:59am PDT. This motivational book was written to bring readers more joy, peace and success with a Positivity chapter that highlights happiness tips from the“wise”.Happiness Happens Month was created“to encourage people to think about and share happiness”. When asked,“Why this trait is important?,” Dr. Laura Gabayan emphasizes,“We believe that happiness is contagious and is a responsibility for everyone to share, which is why we are gifting our“Common Wisdom” eBook version now.”Readers can learn the 8 secret ingredients for living a good life based on the author's new study, The Wisdom Research Project . This initiative was created to answer the question,“What is Wisdom?”, and had surprising results that readers have called“life-changers.”As a result of Dr. Laura Gabayan's interviews with 60”wise” adults aged 50-79 years old, she identified 8 core elements to living a more meaningful life, including Resilience, Kindness, Positivity, Spirituality, Humility, Tolerance, Creativity, and Curiosity (in that order). Each of the 8 elements has a separate chapter, and there are many tips on happiness in“Common Wisdom” in the Positivity section.After facing many medical obstacles that turned her life upside down in mid-2013, Dr. Gabayan could no longer practice as an emergency physician. To give her life a new meaning and mission, she chose to have a positive attitude and turn this sudden twist in fate into an opportunity to help others.When expanding on insights from The Wisdom Research Project, the author emphasizes,“Positivity is rooted in a feeling that things will work out, and that everything happens for a reason. We don't know that reason and that reason may not be desirable, but it is necessary.”To provide encouragement to readers, the book also features insights from the“wise” interviewees nominated by others. In the Positivity chapter, Dr. Laura Gabayan writes,“Melanie shared that she believes you should sprinkle positivity in someone else's life every day and 'Be magical, remain magical, be the wand.' You can serve as the instrument that instills positivity in another person.”And to increase a person's happiness, Dr. Laura Gabayan recommends,“Surround yourself with pleasant pictures and enjoyable music. Meditate and envision overcoming the challenge. Imagine times when you have been carefree and have overcome similar obstacles. Be compassionate toward yourself and give yourself the support you deserve.” The author believes strongly that everyone deserves to be happy.In addition,“Common Wisdom” is an easy-to-read book that has recently received rave reviews:-"Intuitive debut...Gabayan consistently returns to her eight wisdom elements throughout the guide, with accessible language that makes the counsel easy to follow." - BookLife Reviews-“Not just another self-help study – 'Common Wisdom' provides an effective formula for achieving happiness and success.” - Midwest Book Review-"Eloquent, articular, informatively insightful, motivational, inspirational,...exceptionally reader-friendly in organization and presentation. - Great Books + Great MindsBUY THE BOOK or ORDER KINDLE eBOOK GIFT: August 8-9, 2024– Available as Paperback, Hardback, Audiobook and eBook“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (Redwood Publishing, March 2024)THE WISDOM RESEARCH PROJECTFOLLOW THE LATEST NEWS:Instagram @lLinkedInYouTube@TheWisdomResearchProjectABOUT THE AUTHOR: DR. LAURA GABAYAN (aka“Dr. G”, Los Angeles, CA) is a world-renowned Physician, Scientist, Researcher, and Number 1 Bestselling Author of“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (March 2024). Internationally regarded as an expert in the field of research, she has received multiple research grants and awards for her work. She has also published dozens of papers cited by hundreds of researchers. Dr. Gabayan is a two-time valedictorian (high school and college) who attended UCLA for all her schooling. She is committed to excellence in everything she pursues. Dr. Gabayan completed three additional years of research education past her medical training to become a greater expert in research. She has now moved her expertise to society as a whole with The Wisdom Research Project and her new book. She is committed to empowering others to find peace, happiness, success, and a more meaningful life. Dr. Gabayan and her work have been featured on FOX News At Night, The Eden Magazine, Authority Magazine, BookLife Reviews, Great Books Great Minds, and many podcasts.

FOX News At Night: How 'Common Wisdom' Book identifies 8 Elements of Wisdom by Dr Laura Gabayan