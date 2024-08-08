Seaplane Asia Announces Strategic Partnership With CVSTOS As Official Watch Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seaplane Asia Ltd, the Group entity of various premium air charter and amphibious seaplane and lifestyle services across Asia, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CVSTOS, a prestigious name in the world of Haute Horlogerie. CVSTOS will be the“Official Watch Partner” of Seaplane Asia, starting with Siam Seaplane in Thailand and expanding to other markets and brands under the Seaplane Asia umbrella in the future.This partnership marks the beginning of an innovative collaboration that combines Seaplane Asia's commitment to premium travel experiences with CVSTOS's dedication to exquisite craftsmanship and design. Together, we aim to create unique, memorable journeys for our clients, enhanced by the timeless elegance of CVSTOS timepieces.“We are enthusiastic to partner with CVSTOS, a brand synonymous with luxury and innovation,” said R. Paul Seymour, CMO of Seaplane Asia“The exclusivity and precision of CVSTOS watches align seamlessly with the bespoke service and high-end amenities of a luxury first-class private flight.”“We are honoured to partner with Seaplane Asia, bringing our horological excellence to their prestigious clientele. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision of combining luxury watchmaking with unique lifestyle experiences,” states Stefan Kunz, Managing Director of CVSTOS.As part of this collaboration, Seaplane Asia will serve as a distributor for CVSTOS watches, and both brands will engage in co-marketing efforts, including exclusive events and promotional campaigns. Additionally, we are excited to explore the launch of a special edition CVSTOS watch, featuring the iconic Siam Seaplane“S-Wave” logo.Furthermore, the partnership will include the design, production, and distribution of special edition CVSTOS watches featuring the national coat of arms of Thailand, Cambodia, and Indonesia. These limited-edition watches will celebrate the unique heritage and national pride of each country, further enhancing the partnership's cultural and market appeal.For more information about this exciting partnership, please visit and .ContactPaul SeymourChief Marketing OfficerSeaplane Asia Limited...Victoria DaviesMarketing ManagerCVSTOS...

