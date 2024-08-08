(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global Web3 company, has issued updates for August 8, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Contango

OKX is now integrated with Contango , "the looping layer for DeFi." With this integration, OKX Wallet's web extension users can access Contango to:



Create leveraged positions similar to perpetual contracts with low funding

Leverage the yield of liquid staking and restaking assets like stETH or eETH

Leverage the fixed yield of Pendle's PTs

Create delta-neutral strategies to farm funding rates

Arbitrage rate differentials on stablecoins Farm rewards, airdrops and points on leverage

Connecting to Contango is simple: users need to select 'Connect Wallet' and choose 'OKX Wallet,' then log in through the web extension available on Chrome or Firefox.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

