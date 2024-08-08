The Rise Of Rosé This Summer According To Decanter World Wine Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Results from Decanter World Wine Awards 2024 (DWWA) have revealed a rise in quality of rosé wines, and as the summer season finally kicks in, 'drinking pink' will be the tipple of choice as temperatures soar.

Celebrating its 21st year, DWWA is the world's largest and most influential wine competition, trusted globally due to its world-class judges and meticulous judging process. Wines were tasted by 243 specialist judges from 33 countries, including 20 Master Sommeliers and 61 Masters of Wine.

DWWA reported that rosé wine entries have grown year on year and in 2024 judges tasted almost 800 dry and medium-dry still pink wines.

On rosé's enduring summer appeal, wine expert, Olly Smith, compared the pink drink to Abba in a recent feature for Decanter, commenting:“Rosé is liquid Abba. Classic, yet enduringly entertaining with wide appeal and capable of endless reinterpretations to the delight of fans old and new. While summer is without question rosé's greatest hit, from fizz to fortified, it seems to be on tour year-round these days – but sipping in a sunbeam is tough to beat.”

Rosé stronghold Provence dominated the awards but there was a first-time Best in Show medal for a UK sparkling rosé in addition to other top medals for homegrown varieties. Top rosé winners also emerged from diverse regions like Spain's Menorca, the US's Pennsylvania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Moldova, showcasing impressive wines from lesser-known areas.

Among the top pink wines to savour this summer, two rosés-one still and one sparkling-earned a prestigious Best in Show medal. Out of 18,143 wines evaluated in 2024, only 50 received this honour, representing a mere 0.28% of the total wines tasted.

Representing the first time in the award's history for a Best in Show to be awarded to an English sparkling rosé, Chapel Down, Rosé Brut, Kent NV was deemed 'hard to resist' by the DWWA Co-Chairs. 'Its petal-pink colour couldn't look prettier in the glass, while the aromatic fruits are satisfyingly restrained and subtle, and the palate clean and emphatic,' they commented.

The second rosé Best in Show went to Château d'Esclans, Les Clans, Côtes de Provence 2022. Judges commented: 'The Côtes de Provence archetype still tends to set the rosé benchmark for style desiderata – and Château d'Esclans, the internationally famous Var property piloted by Alexis Lichine, has been a huge driving force behind the rosé renaissance.'

Platinum medals (97 points) were awarded to three rosé wines, including Laurent-Perrier, Alexandra Brut, Champagne 2012, Bastide De La Ciselette, Bandol, Provence 2023 and Bodega Hacienda López De Haro, Classica Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2012.

To the Gold medal category, English rosés (sparkling and still) emerged successful again for Roebuck Estates, Rosé de Noirs Brut, West Sussex 2018, Louis Pommery, England Rosé Brut, Hampshire NV and Camel Valley's Pinot Noir rosé 2023.

Judges welcomed some more unusual rosé winners including a pink from the US state of Pennsylvania for Mazza's The Perfect Rosé 2022.

Search Decanter World Wine Awards results to see all rosé winners from the 2024 competition.

