Board Chair Christine Anne Scheuneman, J.D. Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christine Scheuneman, J.D.

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Christine Anne Scheuneman, J.D. of Orange County, California, in the United States.Christine is an independent director and the chair of the Risk and Compliance Committee at Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, where she also serves as a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee. She is chair of the board of directors of the Girl Scouts of Orange County, where she also chairs the Audit Committee. She is a member of the board of directors of the Orange County United Way, where she serves on the Finance Committee and the Advocacy Committee. Christine serves as a member of the Advisory Boards for the Center for Real Estate at the University of California, Irvine – The Paul Merage School of Business and the Serenbetz Institute for Women's Leadership, Social Responsibility and Global Awareness at Cottey College. She previously served as board chair and chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Trusteeship (Governance) Committee for the Cottey College Board of Trustees. In her executive work, Christine most recently served as a partner with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and is an admitted attorney at the U.S. Supreme Court, the Supreme Court of California, and the Illinois Supreme Court. Christine earned her J.D. from the DePaul University College of Law, her BA from the University of Kansas, and her AA from Cottey College. She is also an NACD Board Leadership Fellow.Among her many awards, in 2016 Christine was named one of California's 100 Most Powerful Women and received the LEAP for Justice Award. In 2017, she received the Financial Times North America Most Innovative Lawyers commendation, and in 2020 was given the Cottey College Distinguished Alumna Award.“Christine already has an impressive list of board service, including leading roles in risk governance in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her commitment to excellence in her work and service is commendable, and it is no surprise to read the list of accolades she has received. We are thrilled to contribute to her growth and impact through our programs and look forward to seeing her continued success in service."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“The DCRO Risk Governance Institute Certificate in Risk Governance® course and requirements provide invaluable comprehensive training and sources of information,” said Ms. Scheuneman.“Those directors who are committed to a professional level of risk governance in their organizations will benefit from participating in this program, as will all those they serve,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

About the Board Members' Course on Risk®