Christopher A. Pumill, MD, FACC Named Up & Coming NJ Top Doctor

Dr. Christopher A. Pumill

NJ Top Docs has named Dr. Christopher A. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai an "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor.

NJ Top Docs is proud to announce Dr. Christopher A. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology – Mt. Sinai as an "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor. Dr. Pumill is a highly qualified cardiologist with a focus on non-invasive cardiology, including echocardiography, cardiac CT, and vascular cardiology. He was born and raised in Bergen County, NJ and graduated Magna Cum Laude from The College of New Jersey with a BS in Biology. He then went on to complete his medical education at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ, followed by his internal medicine residency at Duke University Medical Center and cardiology fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital.With 6 board certifications, including the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Pumill is a member of numerous professional societies, including the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, Society of Hospital Medicine, and the American College of Cardiology.In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Pumill is also a respected researcher and author. He has authored and co-authored numerous peer-reviewed publications in prestigious journals, including the American Heart Journal, Circulation, and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.With a special interest in pregnancy and preventative cardiology, Dr. Pumill is dedicated to providing the highest quality care to his patients. He was awarded a Faculty Resident Research Grant in 2018 and continues to be at the forefront of his field.In addition to being an"Up & Coming" NJ Top Doc, Dr. Christopher A. Pumill has also been recognized by NY Top Docs as an"Up & Coming" NY Top Doctor.

