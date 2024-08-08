First International Religious Freedom Roundtable Held In Dhaka , During The Political Unrest In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) dhaka-banglad.jpeg" width="300" height="135" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

IRF Round Table, Dhaka, Bangladesh 2024

dhaka-b.jpeg" width="300" height="165" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Sponsored by AMMWEC and House of Ruach, organizations committed to peace-building and promoting religious freedom globally

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural religious freedoms Roundtable convened in Dhaka on August 3rd, 2024, under the leadership of Sitara Naheed, a prominent advocate for women's rights and interfaith harmony. As the founder of NEBAF (New England Bangladeshi American Foundation) in Boston, Naheed has long been dedicated to promoting cohesion within faith communities to strengthen religious freedom.Sponsored by AMMWEC and House of Ruach, organizations committed to peace-building and promoting religious freedom globally, the International Freedom Roundtable in Bangladesh brought together individuals from various faith backgrounds. The event aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration among different religious groups amidst the political unrest in the region.The First International Religious Freedom on Saturday evening at Westing Hotel in Dhaka the capital of Bangladesh Religious Affairs Minister Md. Faridul Haque was the chief guest at the round table event. Bangladesh chairwoman presided Sitara Nahid. ATN Media Communication CEO Majedur Rahman Munim, ED ATN Education Roksan a Akhter Rini, ATN MCL Director Anisur Rahman were special guests.Upon the successful conclusion of the Roundtable, Sitara Naheed, the Chair for Bangladesh, expressed her pride and honor in leading the discussion. She highlighted Bangladesh's history as a beacon of interfaith harmony and reiterated her commitment to being a voice for all communities in the country.Many participants expressed interest in attending the global IRF summit in Washington DC in February 2025, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration and dialogue on religious freedom issues.For more information, please contact...

Staff Writer

American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council

+1 202-600-5186

email us here

AMMWEC and House of Ruach, organizations committed to peace-building and promoting religious freedom globally