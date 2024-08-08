Affordable Pet Labs Launches Enhanced Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test For Cats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Affordable Pet Labs introduces the Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test for cats, offering rapid and detailed insights."

UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Affordable Pet Labs announced the launch of its enhanced Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test for cats, a major advancement in at-home pet healthcare. Leveraging the exclusive KeyScreenTM GI Parasite PCR developed in partnership with Antech Labs, this test provides rapid and detailed analysis of 20 gastrointestinal parasites, including those resistant to standard treatments.The Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test is designed for ease of use, ensuring pet owners can conduct the test at home with a simple collection kit. With a processing time of only 4-5 days, results are delivered directly to pet owners, providing critical health information quicker than traditional methods.Highlighting the test's innovation, Dr. Joseph Menicucci, Founder of Affordable Pet Labs, emphasized,“Our enhanced fecal test not only identifies common parasites but also detects resistance markers, making it a significant tool for proactive pet healthcare.”Additionally, Affordable Pet Labs introduces the 'Parasite Peace of Mind' program, offering immediate treatment dispatch and expert consultations at no extra cost upon positive detection of parasites. This ensures rapid response and treatment, enhancing the quality of care provided to our furry friends.The Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test is now available at an introductory price of $99.00, exclusively at Affordable Pet Labs.About Affordable Pet Labs:Affordable Pet Labs aims to democratize pet healthcare by offering accessible and high-quality diagnostic tests. Partnering with leading laboratories, Affordable Pet Labs ensures that pet health is never compromised.Contact:Affordable Pet Labs Media Relations...Phone: 602-456-0956###For further information and to purchase the test kit, please visit the Affordable Pet Labs website linked above.

