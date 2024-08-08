Paris 2024: Three Azerbaijani Athletes To Compete Today
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today, three more Azerbaijani athletes are entering the fight at
the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, Azernews
reports.
Freestyle wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) and Osman
Nurmagomedov (86 kg) will fight in the 1/8 finals.
Gymnast Zohra Aghamirova will demonstrate her skills in
exercises with a ball, hoop, ribbon and clubs in the qualification
round.
Meanwhile, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) will
compete for the bronze medal.
Note that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev
(100 kg) became Olympic champions, boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg)
and taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov won silver medals for
Azerbaijan.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11,
2024.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN08082024000195011045ID1108530642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.