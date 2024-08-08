Price Of Azerbaijani Oil In Global Market Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $3.01, or 3.8%, to $82.84 per barrel, Azernews reports.

October futures for were traded at $78.63 per barrel.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was set at $75 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.