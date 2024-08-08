(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – CALENDAR

8 AUGUST 2024 at 9.45 EEST

Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2025 Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2024 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025.

The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2025 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2025 Wednesday 23 April 2025 Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2025 Friday 18 July 2025 Interim Report January-September 2025 Tuesday 28 October 2025

The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2024 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 11/2025.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 3 April 2025.

Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person :

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher :

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland





