Correction: Aspo’S Revised Financial Key Figures

Correction: Aspo's revised key figures

Aspo Plc corrects the release published on June 26, 2024, at 8.50 a.m. The key figures have been corrected due to some errors, as well as rounding adjustments. To improve accuracy, the revised key figures have been calculated without rounding and may therefore differ from those published in previous years. Below is the correct release in its entirety.

Aspo has revised its financial key figures in line with its updated financial targets announced on 14 May 2024 on Aspo's Capital Markets Day.

Aspo Plc applies guidance on alternative key figures issued by the European Securities and Market Authority and publishes in addition to IFRS figures other commonly used key figures, which are mainly derived from the statement of comprehensive income and balance sheet. According to management, the alternative key figures clarify the view drawn by the statement of comprehensive income and balance sheet of Aspo's financial performance and financial position.

The principles for preparing the alternative key figures have not been defined in IFRS or other applicable accounting standards. They also do not replace the key figures required by IFRS. For these reasons, they may not be comparable with alternative performance measures presented by other companies. The purpose of the alternative key figures published by Aspo is to provide deeper insight into the results of Aspo's business segments and how management reviews different business segments.

Below you can find the revised key figures and their calculation principles. The key figures have been calculated based on exact values. Thus, the total does not necessarily equal the sum of its components when viewed with one decimal.

Financial key figures by quarter