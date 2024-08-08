Jackie Shroff Celebrates 38 Years Of Action-Thriller ‘Karma’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) As his film“Karma” clocked 38 years in Hindi cinema on Thursday, Jackie Shroff celebrated the milestone achieved by the 1986 film, directed by Subhash Ghai.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a montage consisting of the pictures from the film. For the background score, he chose the title track“Mera Karma Tu” by Manhar Udhas, Mohammad Aziz, and Suresh Wadkar.

He just used #38yearsofkarma as the caption to celebrate the milestone.

One of the highest-grossing films of the decade in 1986,“Karma” boasted of a star-studded cast such as Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala and Anupam Kher.

The film brought together Ghai and late legendary star Dilip Kumar once again after their 1982 movie“Vidhaata”.“Karma” was the first time when Dilip Kumar shared screen space with veteran actress Nutan.

The film traced the story of a terrorist named Micheal Dang played by Anupam Kher, who wants to avenge an insult, gets a jailer's family killed. Determined to avenge the killings, he recruits three death-row prisoners to assist him.

Jackie, who has completed four decades in cinema, has worked in over 200 films in 13 languages. He became one of the top actors in the 1980s and 1990s. It was Ghai, who gave Jackie his first film,“Hero” in 1983, which made him an overnight sensation.

In his journey, he has worked in popular films such as“Teri Meherbaniyan”,“Kudrat Ka Kanoon”,

“Ram Lakhan”,“Parinda”,“Tridev”,“Angaar”,“Khalnayak”,“Rangeela”,“Agni Sakshi”,“Border”,“Bandhan”,“Refugee”,“Mission Kashmir”,“Devdas”,“Bhagam Bhag”,“Hulchul”,“Happy New Year” and“Saaho” to name a few.

The actor, who is the father of Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, will next be seen in“Baby John” with Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty's“Singham Again”.