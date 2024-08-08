Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds Wrote The Iconic ‘Rooftop’ Scene For Her Film ‘It Ends With Us’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) star Ryan Reynolds, who is basking in the landslide success of his recently released superhero movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine', wrote the rooftop scene in his wife Blake Lively's 'It Ends with Us'.

The revelation was made by Blake Lively during the premiere of the film on which she also serves as the executive producer.

The told E! News:“It's just so thrilling. We help each other, we work together so much. The iconic rooftop scene in this movie, my husband wrote it. He works on everything I do, I work on everything he does. His wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his. I mean he is all over this film.”

Ryan and Blake share an inimitable bond which often reflects in their social media posts as they roast each other. The two got married in 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina. The couple share three daughters, James, Betty and Inez, and one son, Olin.

Ryan also attended the premiere of 'It Ends with Us' to lend support to his wife.

Ryan, who stars in the role of Merc with a Mouth in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', is an accomplished writer. He is the co-writer on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' as well and also suggested casting Henry Cavill in the cameo appearance of a Wolverine variant dubbed 'Cavillrine'.

'Deadpool & Wolverine', which has resurrected the Marvel Studios, is unstoppable at the box office. The film has collected $900 million worldwide. The film is now eyeing $1 billion.