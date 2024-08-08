Why NG Certification Is Fast Becoming A Trend For International Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Currently, an increasing number of companies aiming to expand into the EU have already obtained or are applying for NG (Next Generation) certification, and are striving to achieve high scores. This includes many companies headquartered in the United States.



The NG certification is a newly introduced international compliance and sustainability assessment under the Next Generation EU Plan. Originating from EU, this global certification aims to help global companies and chains evaluate their performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Data Compliance, and Innovation. It has received support from governmental agencies and numerous multinational companies. Under Next Generation EU Plan, the European Commission has been intensively enacting compliance legislation, significantly increasing the number of investigations into foreign companies, posing severe challenges for global enterprises, including those in the United States.



The NG certification is not limited to the ESG field; it encompasses four dimensions: environment, business ethics, data compliance, and innovation. It is based on multiple standards, including the EU Taxonomy, the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, ISO international standards, and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The certification sets 26 assessment criteria and requires annual revalidation, making it a rigorous and sustainable certification evaluation system.



It is reported that there are two main reasons why companies all over the world are obtaining NG certification: international regulatory pressure and the demands of international clients. Certified companies and organizations will establish a compliance evidence chain that meets the latest international regulatory requirements, which can help manage international regulatory risks. Companies that achieve high scores can also attract more clients with their NG certification ratings. So far, thousands of companies worldwide have either been awarded or are in the process of applying for NG certification.



