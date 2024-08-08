Enchantment Gala To Be The First Event Hosted By Newly Launched Gamified Charity Tech Platform, Kalyani App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enchantment Gala

Kalyani App-a cutting-edge on the making, poised to gamify charity and empower a conscious lifestyle through community.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enchantment Gala to be the first event hosted by newly launched gamified charity tech platform, Kalyani, with a transparent, philanthropic transactions system, to benefit Conservation InternationalHamptons, NYC – The Enchantment Gala, renowned for its celebration of innovation and technological advancement, is gearing up to host an exclusive event, fully powered by the Kalyani App -a cutting-edge platform on the making, poised to gamify charity and empower a conscious lifestyle through community.Set against the backdrop of the enchanting Enchantment Gala, attendees will be among the first to witness the debut of the Kalyani app community- an experiential marketplace where all user activities, including event scheduling and bookings, are linked to selective charities of the user's choice, thus making all users ambassadors of the causes they believe in, seamlessly, with state-of-the-art technology and intuitive design.The mastermind behind Kalyani is Pavlos Sakoglou, a Greek-born, ex-Bloomberg Software Architect and a racing kayaking champion, along with a team of the talented engineers, designers, and industry thought leaders, who poured their expertise and passion into crafting a platform that not only meets but exceeds the evolving needs of a tech-savvy audience. With a focus on enhancing functionality, accessibility, and overall user satisfaction, the Kalyani App is poised to set new standards in the digital landscape in wellness and philanthropy."We are excited and humbled to light-up Kalyani for the first time at the prestigious Enchantment Gala," expressed Pavlos Sakoglou, Founder and CEO of Kalyani. "My vision is to make the user's lives easier by lifting the technological complications of existing software solutions in wellness, mental health, and charity - a task that requires building our systems securely and privately, in-house. Kalyani strives to be the antidote to tech addiction, through minimal and straightforward design so that people can focus on building their businesses, host events and experiences, and connect with one another, in real life."The Enchantment Gala, known for its role as a catalyst for collaboration and inspiration within the wellness and healing arts communities, is adding the Kalyani App to its lineup, further solidifying its reputation as a premier platform for showcasing groundbreaking technology and fostering meaningful connections among industry thought leaders.Attendees of the Enchantment Gala can anticipate an immersive experience through healing sanctuaries, a bazaar with (green brands & local artists ), live performance art & music – as they explore the simplicity of the Kalyani App firsthand through its ticketing and charitable transactions system. Meet the minds behind the experience joining this growing community? – this will be a groundbreaking approach that promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with innovation, creativity, and a touch of enchantment throughout the evening.For more information about the Enchantment Gala and Kalyani, please visit [paperless post link] or reach out to Angela Stepan, Enchantment Gala host, founder & creative director of Sunbow – creating the community experience / collaborating? / (the community experience weaver) with Kalyani.For Enchantment Gala RSVP and Tickets download Kalyani from the App Store and create an account:ABOUT USOur mission is to amplify environmental stewardship through conscious living inspiration & connection. Curated to enchant the senses, conversation & collective wellbeing through elevated performance art, live music & more amidst the sculptures & exquisite landscape for a night to remember. By highlighting healing arts practitioners, local artists & community collaboration we aim to usher in a new paradigm from the ground up. This gala is a fundraiser for Conservation International; Sponsored by Kalyani, in collaboration with Sunbow, Social Pressure & many other influential health, wellness & spiritual thought leaders.Non ProfitConservation International is dedicated to protecting the essential elements of life on Earth: the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe. By partnering with governments and stakeholders, they drive impactful change to protect the natural world for future generations.

Dorene Rivera

DCG MediaGroup

+1 646-730-4838

...