HSPA recognised at Public Education Awards 2024 in Secretary's Award for School Achievement for Mastery Learning System

HSPA recognised at Public Education Awards 2024 in Secretary's Award for School Achievement for their Mastery System - Credit: Rod Thompson on Newcastle Weekly

Hunter School of Performing Arts won the Secretary's Award for School Achievement for their Mastery Learning System, co-designed with Edalex and Learning Vault.

- Darren Ponman, Principal of HSPA

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Edalex , the company powering organisations' single source of truth for skills and learning data, congratulates the Hunter School of Performing Arts (HSPA) who were presented with the Secretary's Award for School Achievement for their Mastery Learning System by NSW Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar PSM. Technology enablement of HSPA's Mastery Learning System was co-designed with leading EdTech companies, Edalex and Learning Vault and has been winner and finalist in multiple Australian and international awards.

The Public Education Awards recognise students, teachers, school staff and parents for their exceptional achievement and contribution to public education. They also showcase schools who have developed innovative programs focused on student wellbeing, improving school results or changing the way education is delivered within the government system. The award was presented by the Secretary of the NSW Department of Education, Murat Dizdar PSM at an awards ceremony held in Sydney Town Hall on 5 August 2024.

“We're so pleased to see HSPA and their Mastery Learning System continue to be recognised for its innovation and dedication to designing improved learning experiences for their students,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex.“Late last year, HSPA was named one of the most innovative schools in Australia by the Educator Online and was a finalist just a few months ago in the prestigious Learning Impact Awards by 1EdTech in the United States. It's been a true pleasure partnering with Darren and his team to help bring the Mastery Learning System to life.”

“HSPA's innovative Badging and Mastery System encapsulates our commitment to transformative, evidence-based pedagogy,” said Darren Ponman, Principal of HSPA.“Developed and implemented over five years, it showcases the intelligence, creativity, and industriousness of our staff in promoting a growth mindset, optimising teaching and learning outcomes, and fostering community connections. It is a testament to the unwavering focus on differentiation and student-centred approaches, resulting in a nurturing environment where achievement is recognised, skills are honed, and continuous improvement is part of our culture. With robust sustainability measures in place, this system promises exciting future progress, adapting to evaluations and community feedback to keep shaping an education that empowers every learner.”

Feature Image Credit: Rod Thompson on Newcastle Weekly

Feature Video Source: Public Education Foundation Ltd (Facebook)

