President Murmu Holds Bilateral Talks With New Zealand's Governor General, Deputy PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Wellington, Aug 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu met New Zealand's Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro and Deputy Prime Winston Peters on Thursday and discussed the progressing bilateral ties between the two nations and ways to strengthen them.

During their meeting, President Murmu and Governor General Kiro hailed the warm and friendly relationship between India and New Zealand and discussed cooperation across various sectors.

Later, Deputy PM Peters, who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister of New Zealand, called on the President and discussed the bilateral ties.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu also addressed the New Zealand International Education Conference in Wellington and highlighted the strong educational bonds between both countries.

President Murmu highlighted the significance of educational exchanges in bilateral relations, noting, "India and New Zealand enjoy a warm and friendly relationship, anchored by shared values of democracy and the rule of law. Our rich cultural exchanges and robust people-to-people ties foster mutual understanding and goodwill."

Mentioning the growing number of Indian students in New Zealand, the President said, "Around 8,000 Indian students are studying in New Zealand, making them the second largest group of international students, and this number continues to grow."

On Wednesday, the President arrived in New Zealand on the second leg of her three-nation tour. She received a warm welcome from Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro at Government House and was accorded a traditional Maori 'Powhiri' ceremony and the Royal Guard of Honour.

President Murmu, visiting the country at the invitation of Governor General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro, was received at the Auckland airport by Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister of Agriculture, Trade, Forestry, Hunting and Fishing and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs.

After New Zealand, President Murmu will visit Timor-Leste on August 10 at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta. This will be the first-ever Head of State visit from India to Timor-Leste.