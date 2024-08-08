IIM Sambalpur Hosts 62-Student Cohort Under Management Immersion Programme

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National/Sambalpur, 07th August 2024: IIM Sambalpur, one of India's premier management institutions, concluded its Management Immersion Programme (MIP), a four-day residential program for IILM University students aimed at providing immersive experience of management education and campus life at IIM Sambalpur. Scheduled from 30th July to 2nd August 2024, this immersive programme is designed to provide these 62 students from IILM University with unparalleled experiential learning experience in flipped classrooms, practical management insights and hands-on experience through various interactive sessions, workshops, and case studies conducted by IIM Sambalpur’s distinguished faculty and industry experts.



The event also marked a Hindalco Industries industrial visit. In addition to that, they recently visited the weaving industries in Attabira as part of a societal outreach programme. This visit provided them with the opportunity to engage with local weavers, understand their craft and IIM Sambalpur’s contribution in giving weaver community a platform.



During the inauguration ceremony, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, delivered a warm welcome address, expressing his enthusiasm for hosting the students. He said, “At IIM Sambalpur, our core values are innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness. Embracing change and forward-thinking solutions, we blend tradition with modernity. Upholding high ethical standards, inspired by Lord Vishnu's avatars, we ensure everyone feels valued, fostering leaders who understand the importance of inclusivity in innovation and ethics.”



Chief Guest Debasish Mallik, Joint President of Hindalco Industries Ltd., emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications and said, “True leadership transcends task management; it inspires and empowers. At Hindalco Hirakud, we foster an environment of learning and growth, enhancing managerial skills and encouraging experimentation. Embracing failure as a learning opportunity, we drive improvement. Leaders support their teams through triumphs and setbacks, promoting continuous improvement and innovation."

The four-day residential programme is divided into five transformative modules, each focusing on critical aspects of management and personal development. The Modules were led by Mr. Samarendra Mishra, Co-Founder, OVO Farm, Mr. Keshav Rao, Director Personnel, MCL, Dr.K.Ganesh (Partner Global Lead, McKinsey & Company), Prof. Bharat Bhushan and various faculties of IIM Sambalpur.







