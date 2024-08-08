King Of Bahrain Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

H M King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain received the credentials of H E Sultan bin Ali Al Khater as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Ambassador conveyed Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's greetings to H M the King of Bahrain, and wishes of good and happiness to and continued progress and prosperity to the and people of Bahrain.

For his part, H M the King of Bahrain entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and prosperity.