King Of Bahrain Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
H M King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain received the credentials of H E Sultan bin Ali Al Khater as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The Ambassador conveyed Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's greetings to H M the King of Bahrain, and His Highness wishes of good health and happiness to his majesty and continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of Bahrain.
For his part, H M the King of Bahrain entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and prosperity.
MENAFN08082024000063011010ID1108530562
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.