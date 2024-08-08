Amir Congratulates President Of Cote D'ivoire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Alassane Ouattara on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Robert Beugre Mambe on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.