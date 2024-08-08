Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 76.75 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 47 cents to USD 76.75 pb on Wednesday, compared to USD 75.28 pb the day before, said Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday.
On a global scale, the price of the brent crude futures' contracts went up USD 1.85 to settle at USD 78.33 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate crude, up USD 2.03 to USD 75.23 pb. (end)
km
