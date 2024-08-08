International SOS Foundation Recognises Organisations For Their Exceptional Duty Of Care Initiatives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, Aug 8, 2024 - The International SOS Foundation has revealed its 2024 Duty of Care Awards shortlist today. Entries from 29 different countries were received amongst others from leading firms and institutions to top-tier education and aerospace organisations.



Honouring organisations worldwide for their dedication to protecting their global workforce\'s health, safety, security and wellbeing, the Awards are now in its seventh edition. The Awards' theme, Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future, is befitting in this continuously changing risk landscape.

This year's Head of Judges, Deborah de Cerff, Founder of The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI), said,“On behalf of our esteemed panel of judges, I extend our sincerest congratulations to this year's exceptional finalists. The calibre of entries was truly inspiring, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safeguarding employee health, safety, security, and wellbeing. These organisations and individuals have set a remarkable standard for Duty of Care. Their achievements serve as a beacon for others, illuminating a path towards a safer and more secure future for workforces globally.”



Kai Boschmann, Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation, said:“The escalating intersection of global threats requires innovative risk management strategies to protect people. We will honour the pioneering solutions at the forefront of Duty of Care, for a more resilient future.”



The International SOS Foundation is proud to present Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, as the Platinum sponsor of the 2024 Duty of Care Awards & Summit. The Awards & Summit will also have supporting sponsorship from Workplace Options (WPO), Munich Re and Koa Health.



The winners across our six categories will be announced live at our Duty of Care Awards & Summit, which will take place on 31 October 2024 at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney, Australia.

