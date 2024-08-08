Child Injured In Enemy Shelling In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 12-year-old boy was in enemy shelling in the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on August 7.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces pounded the district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. The city of Nikopol and the Myrove and Pokrovske communities have been under enemy since the evening of August 7.

"A 12-year-old boy was injured. He was provided with the necessary medical assistance. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak said.

Two private houses were damaged.

In the early hours of August 8, Ukraine's air defense forces two enemy targets in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region, including a missile and a reconnaissance drone.