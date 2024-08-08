Russian Army Kills Two Residents Of Donetsk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed two and injured four more civilians in the Donetsk region on Wednesday, August 7.
Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On August 7, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region -- in Mykhailivka. Four more people in the region were injured during the day," he said.
Read also:
Eight wounded as Russian forces attack 17 settlements in Kherson region in past 24 hours
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have killed at least 2,124 people in the region and injured at least 5,576, Filashkin said. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
MENAFN08082024000193011044ID1108530546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.