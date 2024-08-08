Russian Army Kills Two Residents Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed two and four more civilians in the Donetsk region on Wednesday, August 7.

Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"On August 7, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region -- in Mykhailivka. Four more people in the region were injured during the day," he said.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian have killed at least 2,124 people in the region and injured at least 5,576, Filashkin said. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.