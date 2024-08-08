عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Silver Medalist Awarded At Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Azerbaijani Silver Medalist Awarded At Paris 2024 Olympic Games


8/8/2024 2:17:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani taekwondo player Kashim Magomedov, who won a silver medal at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, was awarded.

A zernews reports that the athlete, who climbed to the second step of the podium in the weight class of 58 kilograms, was presented with a silver medal.

It should be noted that Gashim Magomedov, who started the fight from the 1/8 finals, won his first match against Irishman Jack Walley. Our taekwondo player, who beat Spaniard Adrian Vicente, was stronger than Italy's Vito Aquila in the semi-finals.

In the final, the athlete who challenged South Korean Park Tae-ju suffered a serious leg injury in the first half. G. Magomedov, who could not continue the match, was declared defeated and was satisfied with the silver medal.

MENAFN08082024000195011045ID1108530545


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search