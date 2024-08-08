Azerbaijani Silver Medalist Awarded At Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Azerbaijani taekwondo player Kashim Magomedov, who won a silver
medal at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, was awarded.
A zernews reports that the athlete, who climbed
to the second step of the podium in the weight class of 58
kilograms, was presented with a silver medal.
It should be noted that Gashim Magomedov, who started the fight
from the 1/8 finals, won his first match against Irishman Jack
Walley. Our taekwondo player, who beat Spaniard Adrian Vicente, was
stronger than Italy's Vito Aquila in the semi-finals.
In the final, the athlete who challenged South Korean Park
Tae-ju suffered a serious leg injury in the first half. G.
Magomedov, who could not continue the match, was declared defeated
and was satisfied with the silver medal.
