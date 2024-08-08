(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 8th August 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 7th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,975 Lowest price per share (pence): 659.00 Highest price per share (pence): 695.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 683.8377

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 683.8377 6,975 659.00 695.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 07 August 2024 08:41:38 98 659.00 XLON 00291594437TRLO1 07 August 2024 08:51:39 32 659.00 XLON 00291599903TRLO1 07 August 2024 10:02:10 36 665.00 XLON 00291640413TRLO1 07 August 2024 10:02:10 50 666.00 XLON 00291640414TRLO1 07 August 2024 10:08:00 356 670.00 XLON 00291643899TRLO1 07 August 2024 10:21:37 131 676.00 XLON 00291651389TRLO1 07 August 2024 11:43:22 247 682.00 XLON 00291673214TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:01:22 260 682.00 XLON 00291673990TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:01:22 130 682.00 XLON 00291673991TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:01:22 130 682.00 XLON 00291673992TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:01:22 130 682.00 XLON 00291673993TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:01:22 447 682.00 XLON 00291673994TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:01:22 440 682.00 XLON 00291673995TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:01:26 117 682.00 XLON 00291673996TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:18:05 234 681.00 XLON 00291674498TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:18:05 147 681.00 XLON 00291674499TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:18:07 109 680.00 XLON 00291674501TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:18:07 275 680.00 XLON 00291674502TRLO1 07 August 2024 12:18:07 109 680.00 XLON 00291674503TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 140 690.00 XLON 00291676189TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 95 690.00 XLON 00291676190TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 140 690.00 XLON 00291676191TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 94 690.00 XLON 00291676192TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 381 688.00 XLON 00291676193TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 140 688.00 XLON 00291676194TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 292 688.00 XLON 00291676195TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 101 688.00 XLON 00291676196TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 60 688.00 XLON 00291676197TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 140 688.00 XLON 00291676198TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:26:25 140 688.00 XLON 00291676199TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:27:40 65 688.00 XLON 00291676247TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:27:40 100 688.00 XLON 00291676248TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:27:40 45 688.00 XLON 00291676249TRLO1 07 August 2024 13:32:53 124 684.00 XLON 00291676378TRLO1 07 August 2024 14:05:37 128 684.00 XLON 00291677299TRLO1 07 August 2024 14:26:59 127 684.00 XLON 00291678264TRLO1 07 August 2024 15:21:44 243 695.00 XLON 00291681515TRLO1 07 August 2024 15:28:05 130 693.00 XLON 00291681948TRLO1 07 August 2024 15:28:05 124 690.00 XLON 00291681957TRLO1 07 August 2024 15:28:05 126 688.00 XLON 00291681958TRLO1 07 August 2024 15:28:05 119 688.00 XLON 00291681959TRLO1 07 August 2024 16:05:08 126 690.00 XLON 00291683720TRLO1 07 August 2024 16:05:08 73 690.00 XLON 00291683721TRLO1 07 August 2024 16:25:33 122 689.00 XLON 00291684516TRLO1 07 August 2024 16:25:33 122 689.00 XLON 00291684517TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970