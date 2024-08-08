(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 8, 2024.



OKX Wallet Integrates Catizen, Bringing Popular Cat-Themed GameFi to Users

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Catizen , a hugely popular Telegram mini-app game with nearly 30 million users, where players raise and merge virtual cats to earn vKITTY, potentially qualifying for future CATI token airdrops.

Catizen offers an engaging play-to-earn experience with its cat-themed puzzle gameplay and plans to expand into a broader Web3 social entertainment platform. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to easily access Catizen's game features and potentially earn bonus FishCoins - Catizen's premium currency - by verifying and checking in with their OKX Wallet.

By integrating Catizen, OKX Wallet expands its ecosystem of supported GameFi applications, providing users with access to one of the most popular Telegram mini-apps. This addition strengthens OKX Wallet's position as a comprehensive Web3 gateway, offering users new opportunities to engage with innovative blockchain-based games and potentially benefit from future token airdrops.



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

