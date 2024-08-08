Popchar 10 Now For Windows: Setting New Standards In Character And Font Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PopChar Logo Windows

Search for characters with the shapefinder

Showing shortcuts, code points and html codes

PopChar 10 for Windows introduces advanced character and font management features, enhancing workflows for anyone working with fonts and special characters.

- Steve Wozniak

PERG, UPPER AUSTRIA, AUSTRIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ergonis Software proudly announces the launch of PopChar 10 for Windows, setting new standards in character and font management for Windows users. Following the successful release of PopChar 10 for Mac in March, this latest version for Windows introduces numerous new features and enhancements, cementing PopChar's status as an essential tool for anyone working with fonts and special characters.

Exciting new features in PopChar 10:

.Font comparison: Effortlessly see how characters appear in all available fonts, enabling precise font selection.“With our new font comparison feature, choosing the perfect font has never been easier,” says Thomas Reichenberger, CTO of ergonis Software.

.New magnifier functionalities: Quickly and easily access detailed character information, making your workflow more efficient.

.Improved user interface: Enjoy numerous enhancements designed to improve the user experience.

.Enhanced preferences dialog: Customize font sizes and tab stops with a more refined appearance.

.Unicode 15.1 support: Access the latest Unicode characters, ensuring comprehensive character availability.

.Improved search functionality: Easily find characters, including support for German Umlauts.“With our new search functionality and support for Unicode 15.1, users can quickly and effortlessly access over 143,000 characters, including the latest emojis and symbols.”

.New email login system: Simplify access with an email login, eliminating the need for license keys.“The transition to an email login system simplifies the user experience significantly,” adds Reichenberger.

.See the full changelog here.

Why PopChar is essential:

PopChar simplifies the process of finding and inserting special characters and symbols, making it a must-have for professionals who require precision and efficiency. With features like instant special character access, font previews, and keyboard shortcut visualization, PopChar is invaluable for designers, translators, academics, editors, and anyone frequently working with fonts and special characters.

Did you know that there are over 143,000 Unicode characters used in digital communication worldwide? With PopChar 10, accessing these characters is easier and more efficient than ever before. Additionally, get instant access to HTML, Swift, Hex, or Decimal codes and insert them with a single click using PopChar. Professionals report significant reductions in working time by using PopChar for font and character management.

Even industry pioneers recognize the power of PopChar. Steve Wozniak, a legendary figure in technology, shares his experience:“I've been using PopChar since its early days and I simply love it. It redefined my work and is an absolute must-have for anyone serious about fonts, typography, and design.” This endorsement speaks volumes from a man who has revolutionized the way we interact with technology.

PopChar is distributed on a“try before you buy” basis and can be downloaded from ergonis/popchar .

Pricing and availability: PopChar starts at $19.99 per year for new private users, with discounts available for those with previous licenses.

Recent Media kit with screenshots and logos is available here.

About PopChar:

PopChar is a versatile character map application that streamlines the process of finding and inserting special characters and symbols. With features like instant character access, font previews, and keyboard shortcut visualization, PopChar is essential for designers, translators, academics, editors, and anyone who frequently works with fonts and special characters.

About ergonis Software GmbH:

Founded in 2002, ergonis Software specializes in developing tools that boost productivity and efficiency in both personal and professional workflows. Their solutions, including text expansion, keyboard shortcut customization, and font management tools, are designed to meet diverse user needs and enhance workflow efficiency.

For more information about PopChar 10 for Windows and to experience its new features, visit ergonis/popchar.

Contact:

Alice Rottmann (Head of Marketing)

Linzerstrasse 2

4320 Perg

Austria ...

Alice Rottmann

ergonis Software GmbH

+43 650 8307444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube