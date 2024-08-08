CM Shinde Dials EAM Jaishankar To Help Maha Students, Engineers Stuck In B'desh

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Chief Eknath Shinde spoke with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar urging him to help in the safe return of the students and engineers from Maharashtra who are stranded in Bangladesh amid the ongoing unrest.

The two spoke on Wednesday night, and the Chief Minister's Office in a press release on Thursday said the Foreign Minister has assured that all required measures were being taken to help those stuck in the violence-hit Bangladesh to return home.

"The information along with the location of the students and engineers from Maharashtra who are stuck in Bangladesh has been given to the foreign ministry and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken up important steps to ensure that they are brought back home with immediate effect. These issues were also discussed with the Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar who informed that a joint secretary level officer has been appointed for initiating action and bringing back those stranded Indians," said the CMO in a release.

"All the possible measures needed have been initiated by the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh. The Foreign Minister assured that students, engineers and other Indians will not be harmed during the unrest in Bangladesh and they will return home, safely. He also assured that students and engineers from Maharashtra will also be safely brought back to their destinations," said the CMO.

The state government has formed a team to gather information about students, engineers and other citizens from Maharashtra stuck in Bangladesh. This team is contacting them and extending all possible assistance.

CM Shinde also assured that all possible assistance will be provided to ensure that those people from Maharashtra stranded in Bangladesh return home as early as possible.

The CM has been in continuous touch with the Foreign Ministry regarding the safety of the Indians from the state.