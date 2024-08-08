Defiworld Expands Global Presence With New Office In Malaysia

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 8th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , DefiWorld , a pioneering leader in decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Malaysia. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in DefiWorld's mission to revolutionize the landscape and underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and accessibility in the global DeFi ecosystem.







Strengthening Global Footprint

The new office, located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, will serve as a hub for DefiWorld's operations in the Asia-Pacific region. This move aligns with DefiWorld's strategic goals to broaden its reach, enhance its service offerings, and engage with a diverse and rapidly growing market.

Fostering Innovation and Collaboration

Malaysia's dynamic and tech-savvy environment makes it an ideal location for DefiWorld's expansion. The new office will enable DefiWorld to tap into the region's rich talent pool, foster local partnerships, and drive innovation in decentralized finance. By establishing a presence in Malaysia, DefiWorld aims to collaborate with local fintech companies, academic institutions, and regulatory bodies to advance the DeFi agenda and create a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

DefiWorld Ecosystem Highlights

DefiWorld is committed to advancing the DeFi ecosystem through a range of innovative solutions:

– Staking: Offering users the ability to earn rewards by staking their tokens, thereby securing the network and supporting its operations.

– NFTs: Integrating Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) with practical utility, revolutionizing everyday transactions and digital interactions.

– Web3 Games: Developing engaging and interactive Web3 games that leverage blockchain technology for decentralized gameplay experiences.

– Decentralized Exchange (DEX): Providing a robust platform for seamless and secure trading of digital assets without intermediaries.

DWC Token: A Resounding Success and Future Listings

The event also coincided with significant milestones for DefiWorld's DWC token. The initial coin offering (ICO) for DWC started on May 15th, and within just five days, all tokens allocated for Round 1 were sold out, reflecting the high demand and positive reception from the community. Encouraged by this success, DefiWorld is gearing up for Round 2 of the ICO, set to commence on May 30th. Furthermore, the DWC token will soon be listed on major exchanges such as Coinstore, providing greater accessibility and liquidity for investors.

Commitment to Excellence

With the opening of the Malaysian office, DefiWorld is poised to provide enhanced support and services to its growing customer base in the region. This expansion will facilitate closer engagement with clients, enabling DefiWorld to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of the local market. The new office will also play a crucial role in accelerating the development and deployment of DefiWorld's cutting-edge DeFi products.

A Word from DefiWorld

“We are excited to open our new office in Malaysia, a country that has shown tremendous potential in embracing digital innovation and financial technologies,” said , CEO at DefiWorld.“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to bringing decentralized finance solutions to a global audience and our dedication to fostering a more inclusive and accessible financial future.”

Looking Ahead

As DefiWorld continues to expand its global footprint, the company remains dedicated to its core values of innovation, transparency, and financial empowerment. The new office in Malaysia represents a significant step forward in DefiWorld's journey to revolutionize the financial industry and bring the benefits of decentralized finance to a wider audience.

For more information about DefiWorld and its innovative DeFi solutions, visit Defiworld or follow us on social media.

About DefiWorld

DefiWorld is a leading advocate for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, dedicated to driving innovation and fostering collaboration within the global crypto community. With a focus on accessibility, transparency, and empowerment, DefiWorld is committed to revolutionizing the financial landscape through cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions.