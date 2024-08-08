Machine Condition Monitoring Market Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Machine condition monitoring refers to regulating/monitoring machinery parts while in operation. Parameters such as vibrations, pressure, and temperature are considered, which can paint a descriptive definition for turbines, pumps, motors, gearboxes, and compressors. Condition monitoring provides a diagnostic approach to help the operator determine the machine's based on various measured conditions.

Market Dynamics

Industry 4.0 Fuels the Growth at an Accelerated Rate

Factors such as improved productional efficiency and productivity, real-time assets implementation, and reduced downtime were packaged with the integration of Industry 4.0 solutions. This led to increased adoption of the machine condition monitoring market during the forecast period. Shifting manufacturing trends and a higher acceptance of IoT-based solutions will further prove a boon for market growth. Industry 4.0 offers a higher level of interconnectivity between similar systems for providing advanced manufacturing and production solutions.

Predictive Maintenance Sparks Myriad Opportunities for Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Risk mitigation measures are expected to increase the market value of machine condition monitoring market size tenfold. Breeding grounds were set for new entrants to enter the market as demand for predictive maintenance solutions increased at an unprecedented pace. The emergence of Industry 4.0 is expected to increase the market's footprint as high performance is required within an optimal capacity. Additionally, opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to create revenue streams for the market. Foreign investment in the sector of manufacturing, medical devices, mobiles, textiles, and synthetic fibers will enable opportunities for the market to capitalize.

Regional Insights

North America occupies the largest market share, with the United States estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% over the forecast period. Factors such as mature industries and the added presence of technically skilled experts drive the market growth in the region. The oil & gas industry has been heavily focused on condition monitoring in terms of vibration analysis. In the United States, the cost of an unscheduled refinery shutdown can cause an average of USD 20 billion per annum, necessitating the use of machine condition monitoring. Canada will also account for a considerable market share over the forecast period.

Europe is the second-largest shareholder. It is estimated to reach USD 39 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. Germany is the third-highest car producer in the world and the fourth highest-total total motor vehicle producer. As the forecast period progresses, the growing automobile industry and excellence in engineering will host the way for a budding machine condition monitoring market in the region.

Key Highlights



The global machine condition monitoring market size was valued at USD 3,145 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 6,996 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.51% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By type,

the global machine condition monitoring market can be divided into hardware, software, and services. The Hardware segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% over the forecast period.

By end-user,

the global machine condition monitoring market can be segmented across Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Process & Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, and Others (Marine, Mining, and Metal). The Oil & Gas segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR growth of 4.89% over the forecast period.

By region,

the global machine condition monitoring market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America occupies the largest market share.



Competitive Analysis

Key players in the global machine condition monitoring market are Meggitt Sensing Systems, Rockwell Automation Inc., GE Bentley Nevada, Emerson Electric Co., SKF AB, Bruel & Kjaeo Vibro, FLIR Systems Inc., Fluke Corporation, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., AMETEK Spectro Scientific, Parker Kittiwake, and Gastops Ltd.

Market News



In September 2020,

SKF and the University of Twente combined their research department to advance rotating machinery performance.

In April 2020, SKF released their compact and cost-effective vibration and temperature sensor to monitor the condition of heavy industrial machinery's rotating parts.

In April 2020,

Emerson announced introducing the AMS Wireless Vibration Motor. This low-cost, easy-to-deploy vibration sensor can perform perspective analytics on vibration data using native software that detects automated failure nodes.

In February 2020,

Rockwell Automation Inc. and Accenture's Industry X.O formed a partnership to develop a digital offering for helping industrial clients move towards transforming their entire connected enterprise.



Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market Segmentation

By Type



Hardware



Vibration Condition Monitoring Equipment

Thermography Equipment

Lubricating Oil Analysis

Ultrasound Emissions Monitoring

Others





Software

Services



Remote Monitoring Services

Instrumentation Maintenance Services

Machinery Diagnostic Services







By End-user



Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Process & Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Others (Marine, Mining, and Metal).



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



