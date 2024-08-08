Kerala: Plus One Student Opens Fire On Classmate In Alappuzha Government School

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: A dispute between two students in the plus one grade at a school in Alappuzha spiraled out of control on Wednesday afternoon, leading to one of them shooting at the other on the road outside the school. Fortunately, the victim suffered only minor injuries.

The plus one student opened fire on a fellow student in the school compound, fortunately without causing any major injuries. The incident stemmed from a disagreement over offensive language used by the students, which intensified and led to the shooting outside the school during lunchtime. The school teachers reported the incident, and the police subsequently took a statement from the student who was shot.

Following the shooting incident, a police search at the accused student's residence yielded an air gun and a knife. Further investigation revealed that two more students were involved in the incident. As all three are minors, the police filed a report with the Juvenile Court, and the children will be required to appear before the court.

