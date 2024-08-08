BREAKING: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Passes Away
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BREAKING: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away, confirms CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim
(This is a developig story.)
MENAFN08082024007385015968ID1108530450
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.