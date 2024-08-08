Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Passes Away At 80

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, a veteran Left leader and former Chief of West Bengal, passed away at his residence in Kolkata on Thursday.

Bhattacharjee was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife, Mira, and daughter Suchetana.

Bhattacharya, who served as the Chief Minister of Bengal from November 2000 to May 2011, resided in a modest two-room apartment in the Ballygunge area of south Kolkata. In recent years, he had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary and had seldom ventured outside his home.

