Eften United Property Fund Unaudited Financial Results For 2Nd Quarter And I Half-Year Of 2024

The Fund's assets amounted to 26,411 thousand euros as of 30.06.2024 (31.12.2023: 26,259 thousand euros), of which long-term investments make up 70.0% as of the end of June 2024 (31.12.2023: 68.6%).

In the II quarter of 2024, the Baltics' real estate market continued to stabilize and the first signs of an increase in transaction activity appeared. Above all, this is due to the decrease in euro interest rates (the 6-month EURIBOR fell by almost 20 basis points in half a year), which has after many years started to reduce again the cost of debt in the sector.

The increasing activity is most clearly visible in the residential real estate sector, where in the second quarter a record number of new sales contracts were signed at the Uus-Järveküla development project financed by EfTEN United Property Fund. As of the end of June, almost 60% of the final development volume of the residential area has been purchased or booked by customers. At the same time, the construction market is still fairly quiet, and there is currently little pressure on construction costs. This made enabled under favorable conditions to start the development of the third stage in the residential district of Uus-Järveküla at the end of the first half of the year. Altogether 18 terraced houses will be built during the third stage.

Although transaction activity in the commercial real estate segment remains relatively low, some signs of recovery can be seen there as well. Owners have started to adjust their sales price expectations downwards compared to the period of a few years ago, which should increase the market activity further. In such an environment, EfTEN United Property Fund aims to invest the majority of the portfolio in commercial cash-flow generating real estate in the second half of 2024. In addition, the fund plans to make a second distribution this year from the income received from underlying funds and interest.

Statement of the comprehensive income