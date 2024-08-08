SBM Offshore Awarded FSO Contract For Woodside’S Trion Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) August 8, 2024 SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (“Woodside”), operator of the Trion deepwater development located in the Perdido Belt of the western Gulf of Mexico. Under this contract, SBM Offshore will construct and thereafter lease to Woodside a Floating Storage and Offloading (“FSO”) unit for a period of 20 years. This award complements the & Installation contract for the FSO and the FPU awarded to SBM Offshore in 2023. The new build FSO, based on a Suezmax-type hull, will be equipped with a Disconnectable Turret Mooring (“DTM”) system designed by SBM Offshore. The FSO will be moored in water depth of about 2,500 meters and will be able to store around 950,000 barrels of crude oil. The Trion field is located 180 km off the Mexican coastline and 30 km south of the US/Mexico maritime border. The Trion project is an alliance between Woodside (60%, Operator) and PEMEX Exploración y Producción (40%, non-Operator).



Corporate Profile SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources. More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come. For further information, please visit our website at .

