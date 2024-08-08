(MENAFN- Centrorochas) Business rounds at Cachoeiro Stone Fair 2024 promise to boost sales in the sector



The It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone stand will be a strategic meeting point at this year's Cachoeiro Stone Fair. The export incentive program space for the natural stone sector, developed by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Agency (ApexBrasil), will be the setting for the Business Rounds that will connect companies in the segment with international buyers.



The environment, designed as a business hub and carefully planned to maximize the opportunities of each meeting, will host the meetings between at least 15 companies supported by the sectorial project and the five international buyers coming from the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and India, as members of the Buyer Project. The meetings, scheduled every 30 minutes, will allow the companies to present their products, facilitating negotiations and boosting the chances of signing new contracts.



With great anticipation, the president of Centrorochas, Tales Machado, recalls a similar event held last year. "In 2023, Centrorochas supported the arrival of nine buyers at the Cachoeiro Stone Fair, through the Exporta Mais Brasil program, carried out by ApexBrasil. The action generated around R$15 million in business. "This year, with five global buyers, we are confident that the Business Rounds will repeat the success and provide even more opportunities for the sector," he says.



"As well as hosting the Business Rounds, the booth of the sectorial project will be a place for strategic connections and a focal point to show the benefits of being a company supported by our program," reinforces It's Natural manager Jessica Machado. "Membership is free and we look forward to welcoming all companies interested in expanding and strengthening their presence in the global market," she concludes.



Immersive experience and international visibility

Four international opinion leaders - three journalists and one influencer - from the United States, Turkey and Lebanon will join the buyers in an immersive experience in the stone sector. During the days in Espírito Santo, the members of the groups called "Image Project and Buyer Project" will take part in an extensive schedule including visits to quarries to see the process of extracting materials firsthand; trips to industries, where they will be able to understand the manufacturing process, the technology used and all the developments in the sector in terms of sustainability; visits to showrooms to experience the application of natural materials and, of course, the Cachoeiro Stone Fair, the largest business showcase in the national segment.



The communications advisor for Centrorochas and It's Natural, Karina Porto Firme, stresses that "the interactions between our guests and the companies in the sector will directly contribute to the visibility of the industrial cluster in the world press".



About It's Natural – It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone is an export promotion program developed by the Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion agency (ApexBrasil). The program, which currently supports 208 companies, aims to stimulate and increase the exports of Brazilian ornamental stones through a set of strategic internationalization actions, including promotion, image strengthening, and sectoral development in the global market. Over the past two years, the project has impacted more than 600 architects and designers across three continents: North America, Asia, and Europe. Companies interested in joining the project can access and register for free.



About Centrorochas – The Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters is actively involved in all national efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the ornamental stone sector. The organization directly supports Brazilian entrepreneurs in their presence abroad, in conjunction with commercial and operational activities related to the development and advancement of Brazilian companies.



About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment into strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these objectives, the Agency undertakes a variety of commercial promotion activities aimed at increasing exports and enhancing the value of Brazilian products and services abroad. These activities include trade and prospecting missions, business rounds, support for Brazilian companies' participation in major international fairs, visits by foreign buyers and opinion leaders to learn about the Brazilian production structure, among other business platforms. These initiatives also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. Additionally, the Agency collaborates with public and private entities to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, focusing on strategic sectors that are essential for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country as a whole.





MENAFN08082024007111015306ID1108530418