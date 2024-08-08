PINEWZ Revolutionizes Local Journalism With Visionary AI Workshop In Faridabad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PINEWZ, the trailblazing hyperlocal news app, recently held a visionary in Faridabad to showcase the potential of artificial intelligence in hyperlocal journalism. This pioneering event aimed to demonstrate how AI can revolutionize local news reporting, strengthen community connections, and enhance the overall news experience through the innovative PINEWZ platform.



Hosted at the prestigious Maharishi Narad Studio, the workshop attracted over 100+ participants, including journalists and social workers.



Mr. Kumar Sahil highlighted the app's profound ability to effect meaningful change in Faridabad. Attendees, including local journalists and social workers, shared personal anecdotes and daily challenges, emphasizing how PINEWZ can enhance travel information dissemination and preserve cultural heritage. The discussions also emphasized on PINEWZ's mission to leverage AI technology for reshaping local news coverage. AbhiBus, as a key gifting partner of PINEWZ, distributed bus vouchers to attendees, enhancing their experience and encouraging them to enjoy seamless online bus booking through their platform.



Dr. Idris Loya articulated a bold vision for the app's future. He envisions extending PINEWZ's reach to over multiple villages, revolutionizing the hyperlocal news landscape. The app's unique feature allows users to access hyperlocal news by simply entering their PIN code, making it an essential tool for staying informed about local happenings and fostering community engagement.



PINEWZ is committed to connecting users with their local communities by delivering reliable and engaging news. Its unique content verification system combines AI analysis with human moderation, ensuring accuracy and relevance in news coverage. This dedication to precision makes PINEWZ a transformative force in local journalism, bringing news that matters directly to the people it impacts.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...