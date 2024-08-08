Chancellor Of AAFT University Explores New York City For Academic And Research Opportunities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, USA – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of and Arts, recently embarked on an enriching study tour to New York City, USA. The visit aimed to explore various aspects of business relevant to the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, AAFT School of and Design, AAFT School of Cinema, and other academic disciplines including of Indo American and Cultural Forum.



During his visit, Dr. Marwah had the privilege of engaging with distinguished individuals at the Tisch School of the Arts, New York University. His itinerary included a visit to the headquarters of the United Nations and the UN office of the Brahma Kumaris. Additionally, he toured the Manhattan Centre of Brahma Kumaris, the Temple at Edison, and one of the largest temples located in Robbinsville, New Jersey.



Dr. Marwah also conducted extensive research at renowned hospitality establishments, including the Ritz Carlton chains in New York at Central Park and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as the Park Lane Hotel and Hilton among others. These visits were focused on identifying internship opportunities for AAFT students and understanding the operational dynamics of top-tier hotels.



Recognizing New York City as a global fashion hub, Dr. Marwah explored a myriad of international fashion brands based in Manhattan. His tour included prestigious shopping destinations such as Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman, Hudson Yards, and Fifth Avenue's iconic Saks.



Manhattan, known as the most densely populated of New York City's five boroughs, primarily consists of Manhattan Island, bordered by the Hudson, East, and Harlem Rivers. It stands as a major commercial, financial, and cultural center, earning its reputation as the heart of“the Big Apple.” Manhattan's skyline is adorned with iconic landmarks such as the Empire State Building, neon-lit Times Square, and the renowned theaters of Broadway.



Tourism plays a crucial role in Manhattan's economy, drawing millions of visitors each year. In 2019 alone, a record 66.6 million tourists visited the city, generating an impressive $47.4 billion in tourism revenue.



Dr. Marwah's visit underscores AAFT University's commitment to providing its students with comprehensive and diverse learning experiences. His engagements and research efforts in New York City are expected to significantly enhance the academic and professional opportunities available to AAFT students.





