TECNO Reveals CAMON 30S Pro To Bring Vibrant Imaging And Colorful Styling To Passionate Youth

TECNO today unveiled the CAMON 30S Pro, the latest addition to its renowned CAMON series. The new device boasts advanced imaging capabilities and stylish design elements, offering high quality, supreme value, and a superior experience for young users. The unveiling of the CAMON 30S Pro has further solidified TECNO's standing in the realm of imaging, introducing a new, stylish addition to the CAMON family of flagship imaging devices.

The CAMON 30S Pro features a Sony 100MP Ultra-Clear Mode alongside a 50MP shake-resistant main camera and a 50MP front camera with eye-tracking technology. Embracing CAMON's circular design language, it features a Cosmic Concentric Circles Design and introduces a dual-curved body for the first time creating a sleek look. Furthermore, the CAMON 30S Pro is the first CAMON device to support 20W wireless charging, it is equipped with advanced Dolby Atmos certification for enhanced audio, and it continues TECNO's partnership with Corning for outstanding durability.

"The launch of the CAMON 30S Pro heralds an exceptional and trendsetting imaging experience designed specifically for TECNO's youthful user base." said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "This innovative new device seamlessly blends contemporary trends with professional standards, embodying TECNO's unwavering commitment to pioneering advanced technologies that enhance and elevate the overall user experience."

Superior Imaging Performance with Dynamic AI Features

Continuing the CAMON series' primary emphasis on imaging, the CAMON 30S Pro is equipped with SONY's 100MP Ultra-Clear Mode. Detail is captured with exceptional precision, allowing for extensive post-capture cropping options. Additionally, its 50MP Super Steady Night Portrait and Super Steady Shake-Resistant Photography functionalities guarantee stunning photo quality even in challenging environments like low light and during motion-induced vibrations. In addition, the phone boasts a 50MP Ultra-Clear front camera with Auto Eye-Tracking, bringing users a high-quality selfie experience and enabling users to capture ultra-clear portraits that preserve the details flawlessly.

Alongside its cutting-edge hardware, the CAMON 30S Pro introduces an array of groundbreaking AI-enhanced functions such as AI Erase and AIGC Portrait Mode, bringing more fun to smartphone photography.

Blending Eye-Catching Aesthetics with Next-Gen Innovation

The CAMON 30S Pro debuts the Dual-Curved Screen Mode, a first in the CAMON family. This trendy curved display boasts a 57° curvature, delivering a comfortable and ergonomic grip while providing users with a thinner and lighter device. The phone also features the remarkable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, ensuring enhanced durability despite its streamlined build to give users greater peace of mind. Furthermore, the CAMON 30S Pro embraces the distinctive circular design language of the CAMON family, paying homage to classic cameras with its Zoom Ring encircling the camera module. Combining elements of tradition with a futuristic twist, the Cosmic Concentric Circles Design on the camera module not only accentuates the device's outstanding imaging capabilities but also infuses it with a rich artistic appeal.

Available in three captivating colors-Interstellar Grey, Pearl Gold, and Shimmering Silver Green (exclusive to the Mondrian Special Edition)-the CAMON 30S Pro stands out as the epitome of style and innovation. Of particular note, the Interstellar Gray and Shimmering Silver Green variants utilize rubbing technology to unveil 1,300 star tracks on their back panels, symbolizing the graceful journey of stars across the universe. This unique artistic expression firmly establishes the CAMON 30S Pro as a trendsetter in terms of aesthetics and design excellence, solidifying its status as an iconic symbol for its users.

The upcoming Mondrian Special Edition takes the experience a step further with the innovative application of Sunlight Drawing Technology on the back panel. This innovative feature enables the phone's rear surface to undergo color transformations under sunlight, offering users delightful and colorful surprises every day.

A New Era of Battery Technology and Performance

Despite its slim and lightweight profile, CAMON 30S Pro houses a substantial 5,000mAh battery, ensuring an exceptionally long-lasting battery life of up to 1.25 days (30 hours). Alongside this, it boasts rapid 45W Super Charge capability, providing a full charge in just 55 minutes. With a 4-year durability promise, users can rely on at least 1600 charging cycles while maintaining a battery capacity of over 80% effectiveness.

Adding to its powerful battery, the phone stands out in TECNO's history as the first device equipped with wireless charging technology. This first-ever feature allows users to conveniently charge their phone by simply placing it on a compatible wireless charging pad. This not only eliminates the hassle of dealing with wired chargers but also enhances user safety by removing the risks associated with improper charger usage. Ultimately, this advancement offers users a more seamless, convenient, and hassle-free charging experience.

For next-level visual performance, the device features a dual-curved edge display with an immersive 57° curvature. This display is meticulously fine-tuned for precise color accuracy, striking contrast, and seamless smoothness. Supporting the DCI-P3 cinema-grade color gamut, it creates vibrant and lifelike colors in videos. With its high resolution and superior contrast ratio, the device brings out the finest details in games, providing a visually rich and immersive experience for users. Furthermore, the phone also features Dolby Atmos, which significantly enhances the audio experience across gaming, video playback, and music listening. Dolby Atmos enriches music with a more profound and well-rounded sound, sharpens dialogue clarity in videos, and elevates gaming with an expanded soundstage and more defined bass tones."

CAMON 30S Pro is powered by MediaTek's most powerful 4G chipset MediaTek G100, constructed on a cutting-edge 6nm flagship process. This advanced chipset not only turbocharges the performance of the phone but also enhances energy efficiency by 30% when compared to the 12nm G96.

Availability

The CAMON 30S Pro will be on sale from early August, in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, South Asia and other markets. Pricing will vary according to individual markets and will be announced at the time of release in each market.

