Troponin Market To Hit $3.55 Billion, Globally, By 2031 At 12.5% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights

The global Troponin was valued at US$ 1.38 Bn in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Response Biomedical, Vitro, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Radiometer Medical ApS, bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mitsubishi Chemical Europe

The global Troponin Market , valued at $1.38 billion in 2023, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to $3.55 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing demand for troponin testing is being driven by the need for early detection of cardiovascular diseases. Heart diseases have become one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide. Regular detection and monitoring of troponin levels helps physicians in early diagnosis of conditions like myocardial infarction. Early diagnosis improves treatment outcomes and survival rates of patients. This has increased the demand for troponin tests amongst physicians. Furthermore, rising geriatric population prone to heart ailments has also fueled the need for troponin testing.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.38 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $3.55 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Increasing incidence of cardiac diseases

. Technological advancements in troponin testing

. Development of high sensitive troponin assays

. Increasing adoption of point-of-care testing Restraints & Challenges . Unfavorable reimbursement scenario

. High cost of advanced troponin tests

. Lack of awareness regarding advanced cardiac diagnostics

Market Trends :

The trend of point-of-care troponin testing is growing worldwide due to advantages such as quick test results and decentralized patient management. Portable troponin analyzers offer testing at the bedside, ambulance, emergency rooms, etc. For instance, Abbott Laboratories offers its ARCHITECT STAT High Sensitive Troponin-I assay which can provide troponin test results in just 30 minutes. Increased adoption of such POC systems is expected to support market growth.

Leading players are focused on developing home use troponin test kits to detect cardiac injury outside healthcare facilities. For example, in January 2021, Swiss company Roche received U.S. FDA clearance for its cobas pulse troponin home collection kit which allows patients to self-collect capillary blood samples at home. Availability of reliable home testing solutions is anticipated to boost remote cardiac monitoring and patient accessibility to troponin tests over the forecast period.

The global troponin market, by product type, is segmented into troponin I, troponin T, troponin complex, and others. Troponin I segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Troponin I is a cardiac muscle protein that helps regulate muscle contraction and is only found in heart muscle. When heart muscle is injured, troponin I leaks into the bloodstream, making it a very specific marker for detecting a heart attack.

The application segments of the global troponin market include myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, cardiomyopathy, and others. Among them, myocardial infarction segment holds the largest share in the market. Myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle. Since troponin tests can identify heart attack within 3 to 4 hours after the onset of chest pain, it is widely used for the diagnosis of myocardial infarction.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global troponin market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rapid rise in cardiovascular disorders worldwide.

On the basis of product type, troponin I segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its high cardiac specificity. On the basis of application, myocardial infarction segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period due to increasing cases of heart attacks globally.

On the basis of end user, hospitals segment holds the largest share currently and is expected to dominate over the forecast period due to availability of advanced diagnostic facilities. By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rising healthcare expenditure and growing geriatric population in the region.

Key players operating in the global troponin market include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Response Biomedical, Vitro, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Radiometer Medical ApS, bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe among others. Strategic collaborations and new product launches are some of the key strategies adopted by major players to consolidate their market position.

Recent Developments:

In October 2023, Mediport and GE HealthCare inaugurated the first of its kind One-Stop Clinic to serve cardiology patients.

In 2021, Roche Diagnostics, launched a series of five new intended uses for two key cardiac biomarkers using the Elecys technology: high sensitive cardiac troponin T and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Troponin I

Troponin T

Troponin Complex Others (Troponin C)

By Application:



Myocardial Infarction

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Congestive Heart Failure

Cardiomyopathy Others (Pulmonary Embolism)



By End User:



Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Home Care Others (Doctor's Clinics)

By Region:

North America :



U.S. Canada

Latin America :



Brazil

Argentina

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe :



Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific :



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East :



GCC Countries

Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa :



South Africa

North Africa Central Africa



