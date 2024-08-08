UAE Weather: Chance Of Rainfall Today In Some Areas, Humid Conditions By Night

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:26 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds formation eastward and southward, which may be associated with rainfall, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some western coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 21°C in some areas of the UAE, with the highest expected to reach 46°C in some regions. Humidity levels will reach up to 85 per cent.

