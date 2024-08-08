ROSHI Releases Comprehensive Cost Of Living Analysis For Singapore And Southeast Asia Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - Singapore-based fintech ROSHI has published an in-depth analysis of the cost of living in Singapore, including local trends and regional comparisons within Southeast Asia. By examining various economic factors and utilising data from 2024, the report offers valuable insights into the landscape facing Singaporeans and regional neighbours.





Key findings from the report include Singapore's position as the most expensive country in Southeast Asia, with a cost of living index of 85.9. The analysis also highlights significant increases in property and rental costs, with average HDB flat prices reaching $532,768 and private houses averaging $2,080,533. Despite these high costs, the report notes that Singapore maintains a high quality of life, supported by rising incomes and government initiatives.



"Our analysis shows that while Singapore residents face higher living costs, these are often balanced by factors such as higher incomes, excellent infrastructure, and strong government support," commented Mr. Nada, ROSHI Founder. "Understanding these dynamics is crucial for individuals and families managing their finances in Singapore's unique economic environment."



The report also provides comparisons with other Southeast Asian countries, offering context for Singapore's economic position within the region. ROSHI remains committed to providing transparent, data-driven insights to help individuals navigate the complex financial landscape of Singapore and Southeast Asia.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About ROSHI ROSHI is a Singapore-based fintech transforming digital lending across Southeast Asia. Since launching its proprietary automated platform in March 2022, ROSHI instantly provides personalised loan options to borrowers by leveraging AI algorithms and machine learning. Currently facilitating home and personal loans through partnerships with various lenders, ROSHI has assisted hundreds of consumers in obtaining loan approvals while providing valuable market insights.



