On This Day: From Launch Of Quit India Movement To Signing Of London Agreement- What Happened In History On August 8

(MENAFN- Live Mint) August 8 holds immense significance for India as on this day the Quit India Movement was launched. In addition to this, a number of other significant developments, including the signing of London Agreement, also happened this day.



Let's have a look at key events that happened on this day in history:

Quit India Movement was launched this day, which is also known as August Kranti Day. The day is a milestone in India's Freedom Struggle, as Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement in 1942 under the auspices of the the Indian National Congress.

This was a pivotal moment in India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. The movement galvanised millions of Indians from all walks of life to demand self-governance and freedom from British rule. On this day, the Quit India Resolution was adopted during the All India Congress Committee session in Bombay, demanding an end to British rule.

London Agreement

On August 8, 1945, the historic London Agreement was signed. The United States, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and France came together to authorise the Nürnberg trials. Following this agreement, former Nazi leaders were indicted and tried as war criminals by the International Military Tribunal.

United States' 33rd President Harry Truman signed the United Nations Charter on this day in 1945. This marked a historical moment of international collaboration and commitment. The US President's subsequent measures to contain the expansion of communism included the Marshall Plan and the establishment of NATO.

Wilmot Proviso

On this day in 1846, the Wilmot Proviso, which attempted to prohibit the extension of slavery to new territories in the United States, was proposed. This proposal led to the formation of the Republican Party.

The Great Train Robbery took place on August 8 in the year 1963. The Glasgow-London Royal Mail Train near Bridego Bridge, north of London was robbed of £2.6 million by armed thieves.

Round-the-World Flight

In 1929, the German airship Graf Zeppelin marked a significant chapter in aviation history by embarking on a monumental round-the-world journey.