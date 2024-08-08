Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 8: Price Of 10 Gm FALLS Further
8/8/2024 12:00:22 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Kolkata and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on 8th of August 2024
The Price of Gold in Kolkata today, August 8 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,520 and ₹6,846 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,520
₹6,560 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 52,160 ₹ 52,480 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 65,200 ₹65,600 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹ 6,846
₹ 6,888 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 54,768
₹ 55,104 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,460
₹ 68,880 (Yesterday)
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹54,768
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 6th of August was ₹55,776
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata, 5th of August was ₹55,776
