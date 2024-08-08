Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Light Showers In Delhi, Noida; Heavy Rain In THESE Regions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi on Thursday (August 8). However, there is no heavy rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR on August 8 and 9.

The national capital region, including Noida, will be on yellow alert from August 10 to August 12. The maximum and minimum temperatures for the day are expected to settle around 33°C and 25°C, respectively. These temperature ranges are likely to persist over the next five days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh due to expected severe weather conditions.

For the northwest region, the IMD predicted "very heavy" precipitation in Himachal Pradesh on August 10 and Uttarakhand on August 8. Additionally, "heavy rainfall" is forecasted for:

Jammu and Kashmir on August 10 and 11

Uttarakhand and Rajasthan until August 13

Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh until August 11

Punjab on August 10

Haryana on August 8 and 10

In a press release dated August 7, the IMD highlighted that "fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning" is very likely over the Konkan & Goa and Gujarat Region during the week. Additionally, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra & Kutch until August 14.

The weather bulletin also indicated "fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning" over East and Northeast India during the week.