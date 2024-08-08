When is Nag Panchami 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, rituals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping serpent deities. Celebrated primarily in India, it involves offering milk, sweets, and flowers to snake idols or live cobras. The festival underscores reverence for serpents in Hindu mythology

Nag Panchami is a revered Hindu festival honoring serpent gods through rituals and offerings. It emphasizes the spiritual connection between humans and nature

Nag Panchami will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2024. The puja muhurat for performing rituals is from 5:47 AM to 8:27 AM, providing a window of 2 hours and 40 minutes

In Gujarat, Nag Panchami will be observed on Saturday, August 24, 2024, instead of national date. Despite the different timing, the core rituals and traditions remain consistent

The festival involves worshipping Nagas, or serpent deities. Devotees offer milk, sweets, and flowers to snake idols made of materials like silver, stone, or wood

During the puja, specific mantras are chanted to seek blessings from the serpent gods. The Nag Panchami Puja Mantra is crucial for invoking protection and prosperity

Serpents in Hinduism are linked with deities such as Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. They are believed to have protective powers and bring good fortune

Nag Panchami is day to acknowledge, honor nature its creatures. It highlights importance of harmony and respect for all living beings, reinforcing the interconnectedness of life

On Nag Panchami, twelve serpent deities are worshipped, including Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, and others. Each deity is revered for its unique qualities and roles in Hindu mythology



