Vinesh Phogat To Get Honour, Rewards Given To Olympic Silver Medallist: Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 8 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from her medal bout in the women's 50 kg category in the Paris after failing her second weigh-in, would be given the honour, rewards and facilities given to a player who wins silver medal in Olympic.

"Vinesh Phogat is a champion for us," Saini said in a statement, adding, "The whole of India is proud of Vinesh's performance".

Hours after the news about her disqualification broke, the Chief Minister said, "... The whole of India, including Haryana, stands with you. You have faced all the challenges bravely. We have full faith in our daughter that you will overcome all obstacles and will always keep increasing the pride of India."

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana and questioned the role of her support staff behind the unfortunate incident.

"Such mistakes are happening at such a high level... coaches and physiotherapists are paid in lakhs. Did they go there on holiday," Mann asked.

The Chief Minister was in Charkhi Dadri on Wednesday to address a public meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Haryana scheduled in October.

"We were told that she weighed 150 gm above the prescribed weight category for which she was disqualified. Now she will look towards the 2028 Olympic Games," said Mahavir Phogat.

"There is nothing left to say. The whole country was hoping for a gold medal. But she got disqualified. The entire country is sad now. It has happened as per the rule, and I don't know if there is a second chance. She will work even harder now," he added with moist eyes.

At Vinesh's ancestral home, the celebrations turned sombre in less than 24 hours after she made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympic Games following her convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinal.