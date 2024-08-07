Pampa Energía Announces Six-Month Period And Second Quarter 2024 Results



BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in the Argentine electricity and value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Pampa's information adopts US$ as functional currency, converted into AR$ at transactional exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates Transener and TGS's adjust their figures for inflation as of June 30, 2024, which are expressed in US$ at the period's closing FX. The previously reported figures remain unchanged. Second quarter 2024 ('Q2 24') main results[1] 8% year-on-year sales increase achieved in Q2 24, reaching US$500 million[2] , driven by increased gas production from the latest round of Plan Gas, seasonal demand and, to a lesser extent, higher domestic reforming volumes, partially offset by lower gas sales to Chile and industries, volume sold of styrenics and Engineer Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC')'s divestment. Gas production grew by 37% , showcasing our strong operating performance: Pampa's main operational KPIs Q2 24 Q2 23 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 5,067 5,218 -3 % Gross margin (US$/MWh) 24.7 22.6 +10 % Oil and gas Production (k boe/day) 90.8 67.3 +35 % Gas over total production 94 % 92 % +2 % Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.0 4.7 -14 % Average oil price (US$/bbl) 71.8 65.1 +10 % Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 111 106 +5 % Average price (US$/ton) 1,205 1,240 -3 % Adjusted EBITDA[3] rose 30% to US$288 million in Q2 24 , mainly explained by increases in holding and others, oil and gas and, to a lesser extent, in petrochemicals and power generation. Net profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$100 million, a 39% decline from Q2 23 , due to lower gains from financial securities and FX differences over the financial position in AR$, an impairment on PPE affecting Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB')'s equity income and a haircut on certain overdue interests from the Argentine Wholesale Electricity Market Clearing Company (CAMMESA). Higher sales and lower financial interests and income tax partially offset these variations. Net debt decreased to US$691 million, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 1.0x, largely due to improved payment collections from CAMMESA. [1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. [2] Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.' [3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1. Consolidated balance sheet (As of June 30, 2024 and December 2023, in millions) Figures in million As of 06.30.2024 As of 12.31.2023 AR$ US$ FX 912 AR$ US FX 808.45 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 2,395,378 2,627 2,056,974 2,544 Intangible assets 88,689 97 77,898 96 Right-of-use assets 30,308 33 17,259 21 Deferred tax asset 45,252 50 2 0 Investments in joint ventures and associates 824,581 904 542,978 672 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 24,857 27 28,040 35 Other assets 357 0 349 0 Trade and other receivables 16,287 18 14,524 18 Total non-current assets 3,425,709 3,756 2,738,024 3,387 Inventories 209,723 230 166,023 205 Financial assets at amortized cost 92,708 102 84,749 105 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 602,341 660 451,883 559 Derivative financial instruments 100 0 250 0 Trade and other receivables 500,304 549 238,294 295 Cash and cash equivalents 138,514 152 137,973 171 Total current assets 1,543,690 1,693 1,079,172 1,335 Total assets 4,969,399 5,449 3,817,196 4,722 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the company 2,742,490 3,007 1,943,736 2,404 Total equity 2,750,165 3,016 1,950,696 2,413 LIABILITIES Provisions 164,997 181 119,863 148 Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities 66,294 73 44,614 55 Deferred tax liabilities 46,807 51 240,686 298 Defined benefit plans 25,033 27 13,172 16 Borrowings 1,217,319 1,335 989,182 1,224 Trade and other payables 35,539 39 37,301 46 Total non-current liabilities 1,555,989 1,706 1,444,818 1,787 Provisions 8,268 9 4,649 6 Income tax liabilities 131,963 145 14,026 17 Taxes payables 44,133 48 11,427 14 Defined benefit plans 2,557 3 2,695 3 Salaries and social security payable 18,618 20 15,537 19 Derivative financial instruments 112 0 191 0 Borrowings 246,274 270 181,357 224 Trade and other payables 211,320 232 191,800 237 Total current liabilities 663,245 727 421,682 522 Total liabilities 2,219,234 2,433 1,866,500 2,309 Total liabilities and equity 4,969,399 5,449 3,817,196 4,722 Consolidated income statement (For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2024 and 2023, in millions) First half Second quarter Figures in million 2024 2023 2024 2023 AR$ US$ AR$ US$ AR$ US$ AR$ US$ Sales revenue 783,788 901 194,256 895 446,412 500 110,341 464 Domestic sales 649,186 742 154,309 708 374,607 416 86,900 363 Foreign market sales 134,602 159 39,947 187 71,805 84 23,441 101 Cost of sales (487,428 ) (565 ) (117,939 ) (555 ) (272,245 ) (307 ) (67,401 ) (290 ) Gross profit 296,360 336 76,317 340 174,167 193 42,940 174 Selling expenses (31,582 ) (36 ) (7,723 ) (34 ) (18,002 ) (20 ) (4,530 ) (18 ) Administrative expenses (71,674 ) (83 ) (20,202 ) (89 ) (37,436 ) (42 ) (11,681 ) (48 ) Exploration expenses (167 ) - (1,750 ) (7 ) (85 ) - (1,702 ) (7 ) Other operating income 70,781 83 14,289 61 41,789 48 9,430 45 Other operating expenses (43,054 ) (52 ) (7,375 ) (35 ) (16,669 ) (21 ) (3,530 ) (22 ) Impairment of financial assets (49,592 ) (56 ) (299 ) (3 ) (19,762 ) (22 ) (219 ) (3 ) Recovery/(accrual) of impairment on int. assets & inventories (142 ) - (323 ) (1 ) (110 ) - (734 ) (3 ) Results for participation in joint businesses & associates 31,894 39 8,570 34 (19,522 ) (22 ) 5,370 19 Income from the sale of associates 5,765 7 - - 4,307 5 - - Operating income 208,589 238 61,504 266 108,677 119 35,344 137 Financial income 2,009 2 428 2 662 - 235 2 Financial costs (81,688 ) (94 ) (41,078 ) (188 ) (37,733 ) (41 ) (26,367 ) (112 ) Other financial results 62,861 74 55,461 254 19,056 22 40,818 170 Financial results, net (16,818) (18) 14,811 68 (18,015) (19) 14,686 60 Profit before tax 191,771 220 76,315 334 90,662 100 50,030 197 Income tax 121,166 147 (7,087 ) (29 ) (1,521 ) (1 ) (7,730 ) (33 ) Net income for the period 312,937 367 69,228 305 89,141 99 42,300 164 Attributable to the owners of the Company 313,160 367 69,097 305 90,061 100 42,179 164 Attributable to the non-controlling interest (223) - 131 - (920) (1.0) 121 - Net income per share to shareholders 230.3 0.3 50.4 0.2 66.2 0.1 31.0 0.1 Net income per ADR to shareholders 5,756.6 6.7 1,259.1 5.6 1,655.5 1.8 775.4 3.0 Average outstanding common shares1 1,360 1,372 1,360 1,360 1,360.0 Outstanding shares by the end of period1 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360.0 Note : 1 It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2024. For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: . Information about the videoconference There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 24 results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, Horacio Turri, executive director of E&P and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa. For those interested in participating, please register here . For further information about Pampa :

